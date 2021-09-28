State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,897 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish purchased 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

