State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,460 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.