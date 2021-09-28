State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,602,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

ARGO stock opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

