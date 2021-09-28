State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 7,771 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 83.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

