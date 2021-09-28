Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in McAfee during the second quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock worth $351,016,007 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCFE opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -64.35.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

