State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 482,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 368,977 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

