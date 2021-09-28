Citigroup Inc. Purchases 45,588 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

