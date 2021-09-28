Citigroup Inc. Buys 70,916 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 170.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,916 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 396.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,409,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 154.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,018,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 302.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,792 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,184,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,436,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

MGP stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

