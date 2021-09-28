Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli Purchases 40,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Dario Meli acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 363,000 shares in the company, valued at C$199,650.

Dario Meli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Dario Meli acquired 33,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

Neptune Digital Assets stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 39.90 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.70 million and a PE ratio of -15.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 price objective on Neptune Digital Assets and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.