Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 1,700 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Paul Griscom sold 333 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $6,317.01.

NYSE M opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is -27.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on M shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 708,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

