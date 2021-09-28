Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,349 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Bank System worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:CBU opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

