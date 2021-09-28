Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.