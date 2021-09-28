Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 63,982 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,982 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000.

OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

