Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 436 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after acquiring an additional 363,854 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17,241.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 285,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 283,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE TM opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

