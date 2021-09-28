Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 395 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $338,264.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,685. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

