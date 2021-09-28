Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,019 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MORT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NYSEARCA MORT opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

