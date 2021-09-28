Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,300 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

