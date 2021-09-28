HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 8,840 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.