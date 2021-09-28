HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPLA opened at $161.13 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.