Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 529 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 205.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 69.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.18.

RACE opened at $216.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $210.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

