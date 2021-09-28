Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 78.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $175.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.91.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

