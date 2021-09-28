Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $94.46 on Tuesday. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $97.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

