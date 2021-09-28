HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 349 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CRH by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after acquiring an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRH by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 134.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

