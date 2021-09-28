Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 29.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,886,000 after purchasing an additional 334,340 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,403,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,578,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after purchasing an additional 163,523 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 761,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

PFPT stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $175.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.53 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

