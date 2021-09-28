HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 607,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 169,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 538.54 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

