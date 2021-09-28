HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.