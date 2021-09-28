HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $45.83 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

