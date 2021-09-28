Sei Investments Co. Invests $41,000 in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $590.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $5.36.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

