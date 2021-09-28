Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIFY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sify Technologies by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sify Technologies Limited has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

