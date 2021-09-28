Sei Investments Co. Invests $167,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the period. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Evolus stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $425.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.31. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

