Sei Investments Co. Invests $201,000 in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,794,000 after buying an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 660,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 19,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Universal by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $350.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

