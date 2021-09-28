Swiss National Bank Has $1.64 Million Stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 118,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 26.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,018,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 215,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $788.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

