Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of QCR worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.35.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

