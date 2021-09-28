Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Banc of California worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 753,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,008 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after purchasing an additional 257,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $968.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

