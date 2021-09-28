Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 43,660 Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Humanigen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Humanigen by 192.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Humanigen stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $377.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -2.38. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,804. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.