Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 134,300 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 77.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 297,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 203,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVNT stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

