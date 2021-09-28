Rhumbline Advisers Has $784,000 Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,500 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $783.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

