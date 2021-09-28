Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,965 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

APTS stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $637.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

