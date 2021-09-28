Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TrueCar were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $101,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRUE stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. TrueCar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

