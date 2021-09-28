Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Kadmon worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kadmon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $77,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the second quarter worth $363,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 698.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 97,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

