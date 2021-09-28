Rhumbline Advisers Sells 488 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 45,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWLI opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $794.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.94. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.85 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

