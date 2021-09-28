Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $200,488. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.