Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 7,434 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEAS opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

