Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 7,434 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SEAS opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $60.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
