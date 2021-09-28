Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Nithya B. Das Sells 20,900 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OLO stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.29. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

