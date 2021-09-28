Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,573 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

