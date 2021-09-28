Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz Sells 13,810 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marriott International stock opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 145.59 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $107,466,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,192,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.14.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

