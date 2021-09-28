Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,224 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.66. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $492.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Financial Institutions Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.