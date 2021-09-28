The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of The York Water worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The York Water by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The York Water by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in The York Water by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in The York Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $582.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.23. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

