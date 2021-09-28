Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of SMART Global worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $352,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,764.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,692,140. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

