Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Blucora were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,259,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 282,161 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $782.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

